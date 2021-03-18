Rainbow Six SiegeBugs in Cyberpunk (video)Cyberpunk epilepsyCities Skylines tipsDream League Soccer 2016Breath of the Wild controlsLogitech G29 PS5PS5 Pro patent
news

Sony unveils the new controllers for the PS5's PSVR

The controllers feature a bunch of features from the DualSense controller.

The PSVR2 for PS5 was unveiled around a month ago, and while it was announced that the headset would feature a single cable and that its controllers were to be inspired by the DualSense, we hadn't really seen much else about the piece of hardware. However, that has since changed as Sony has now shown off a look at the controllers for the PSVR2.

As you can see below, the controllers have a pretty eccentric look to them that sees the ring shape (that has become the norm for VR devices) wrapped around the hands of the user, instead of being at the head of the controller. This should, in theory, allow the hands to be brought closer together without the controllers bashing into one another.

In terms of features, the thumb sticks are able to detect when a thumb is resting on them, and as is the case with the DualSense, the triggers will feature resistance and be adaptive to whatever interaction you are performing.

There is also haptic feedback planned, which should up the level of immersion even further by allowing new vibrations to be felt throughout the controller differently to any other controller before it.

This does in theory seem to be a pretty big jump in technology between the PSVR and the PSVR2, which is why we'll have to keep an eye out for it when it looks to launch at the earliest in 2022 - as it is not expected to launch in 2021.

