Sony unveils Pulse Elevate wireless gaming speakers

It wasn't only about games during tonight's State of Play. Sony also took the opportunity to unveil Pulse Elevate, wireless speakers created specifically for gaming and meant to complement their existing Pulse products, namely the Pulse Elite and Pulse Explore. These speakers are designed to work with multiple sources: PC, Mac, PlayStation consoles, as well as PlayStation Portal, or even a smartphone if you prefer.

Inside, they feature planar-magnetic drivers and integrated subwoofers for deeper, sharper bass. They also pack Sony's Tempest 3D AudioTech along with built-in microphones for seamless voice chat.

Pulse Elevate connects using Sony's proprietary PlayStation Link technology, which—according to Sony—delivers ultra-low latency and near-lossless signal transmission across compatible devices. Bluetooth support is included too, and each speaker houses a rechargeable battery with a matching charging dock, making it easy to switch between stationary and portable use.

The speakers will launch early next year in two colours: Midnight Black and a limited-edition White, the latter available exclusively through Sony's own store and select retailers. Pricing and an exact release date haven't been revealed yet; for now, Sony promises only an "early next year" debut.

So, are you tempted by the new Pulse Elevate?