Sony unveils new gaming brand Inzone

HQ

Inzone is a new player on the market, aiming at both the hardcore gamers and more casual players with different products, all done with a PS5-like finish and design, with a futuristic touch, and all use the new Inzone Hub software.

The main monitor is the M9, a 4K resolution, 1ms response time, 27" IPS display, and for those looking for a performance oriented monitor, a 240Hz/1080p version called M3 is coming later this year. It sports both a USB-C port and a USB hub, as well as dual HDMI 2.1 and a DP 1.4 inputs. It supports Auto HDR Tone Mapping and Display HDR 600.

The headset comes in three variants, H3 with cables, H7 dual-wireless and H9 dual-wireless with active noise cancellation (ANC). All have 360-degree Spatial Audio and the packaging material of Sony's products is plastic-free and uses only recycled materials and non-woven cellulose. The H7 offers 40 hours of battery life, and H9 offers 32 hours.

Prices:

