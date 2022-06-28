Cookies

Gamereactor uses cookies to ensure that we give you the best browsing experience on our website. If you continue, we'll assume that you are happy with our cookies policy

Netflix Russia conflictElden RingPlaystation announcementsUncharted FilmBruno Mars FortniteDownload Plants vs Zombies: Garden Warfare 210 Tricks Elden Ring
English
Follow us
Gamereactor
news

Sony unveils new gaming brand Inzone

Monitors and headsets are the first things on the menu.

Subscribe to our newsletter here!

* Required field
HQ

Inzone is a new player on the market, aiming at both the hardcore gamers and more casual players with different products, all done with a PS5-like finish and design, with a futuristic touch, and all use the new Inzone Hub software.

The main monitor is the M9, a 4K resolution, 1ms response time, 27" IPS display, and for those looking for a performance oriented monitor, a 240Hz/1080p version called M3 is coming later this year. It sports both a USB-C port and a USB hub, as well as dual HDMI 2.1 and a DP 1.4 inputs. It supports Auto HDR Tone Mapping and Display HDR 600.

Sony unveils new gaming brand Inzone

The headset comes in three variants, H3 with cables, H7 dual-wireless and H9 dual-wireless with active noise cancellation (ANC). All have 360-degree Spatial Audio and the packaging material of Sony's products is plastic-free and uses only recycled materials and non-woven cellulose. The H7 offers 40 hours of battery life, and H9 offers 32 hours.

Sony unveils new gaming brand InzoneSony unveils new gaming brand Inzone

Prices:


  • INZONE H9 (WH-G900N) - 330 Euro

  • INZONE H7 (WH-G700) - 250 Euro

  • INZONE H3 (MDR-G300) - 120 Euro

  • INZONE M9 (U27M90) - 1300 Euro

Sony unveils new gaming brand Inzone


Loading next content