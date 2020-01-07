Sony unveils electric car called Vision S

Yes, you read it correctly - Sony has shown off a new electric car, called Sony Vision S, at the Consumer Electronics Show (CES), and the main focus was to display all of the features and technology that Sony can provide with the car.

The vehicle features an advanced camera and entertainment package, including widescreen monitors, fully immersive audio, and no less than 33 sensors to monitor activity both inside and outside the car.

The entire platform is built with the help of Canadian supplier Magna, who already supplies components and entire "mobility platforms" to GM, Ford, FCA, BMW, Volkswagen, and Tesla.

The look is futuristic, with screens that cover the entire dashboard, while the general design seems heavily influenced by existing electric car manufacturer Tesla, as well as getting inspiration from the classic lines of the Porsche 911.

The car was presented at the end of the company's CES press conference, although we didn't hear about price or availability.

Are you impressed?