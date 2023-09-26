Sony under attack: Hacker group reportedly stole 6,000 files and will offer them for sale online

HQ

A ransomware group has reportedly breached Sony's security and compromised "all systems" at the company. Although it has not yet been confirmed, the alleged cybercriminal group claims on its website that it will offer the compromised data for sale, reports cybersecurityconnect.com.

The hackers have shown as evidence screenshots confirming the attack and promising a post date of September 28, although they do not show any information that could directly affect the company. However, they want to offer for sale more than 6,000 files that could have been illicitly extracted from Sony's servers. These include system logs, Java resources and HTML files.

For the moment they have not put a price tag on it, although they have left several contact lines for potential buyers of the stolen information.

In 2011 Sony already suffered another major attack in which more than 77 million user accounts and personal and banking data were compromised, which led to the closure of the PlayStation Network for three weeks. This time they have not issued a statement acknowledging the attack, but we will continue to monitor the situation in case there are any new developments that could affect users.