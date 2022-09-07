Sony to release grey camo PS5 accessories later this autumn

HQ

Sony has slowly been iterating on official ways for you to customise your PlayStation 5 console over the past months, with pink, blue, black, and more, console covers and DualSense controllers. Soon, another variant will be joining this collection.

As announced on the PlayStation Blog, Gray Camouflage will be an available colour option later this autumn for interested fans to be able to customise their console (via covers), or instead grab a unique DualSense controller or a Pulse 3D headset.

We're told that pre-orders for the Gray Camouflage collection will start on September 15, and that the DualSense and console covers will launch on October 14. The Pulse 3D headset will arrive in December. It should also be noted that depending on region, launch times for each product may vary, and that those in the UK, France, Germany, Netherlands, Belgium, Luxembourg, and the US will be available to get some of these items via early access through the PlayStation Direct Store.