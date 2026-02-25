Sony to reboot Spider-Man spin-off franchise with new actors

HQ

After having quite possibly the worst critical run of any series of comic book adaptations, Sony is set to reboot the Spider-Man spin-off franchise. Leaving the main web slinger to Marvel and Tom Holland's version of Peter Parker, instead Sony built its live-action Spider-Verse around key characters like Venom, Morbius, and Madame Web.

With the majority of those cinematic ventures bombing, to quite an extreme degree, it seems it's time for some fresh faces. Speaking with Matt Belloni and Bloomberg's Lucas Shaw on Belloni's The Town show, Sony Pictures CEO Tom Rothman confirmed that the company will go back to these characters one day, but that when it does it'll involve a "fresh reboot" with new actors taking on former roles.

So, no more Tom Hardy Venom, no more Jared Leto Morbius, and no more Dakota Johnson Madame Web. What's even the point? All jokes aside, it seems that this reboot isn't of any immediate concern for Sony right now, which sees plenty of success with Spider-Man still on the animated side of things. When the Spider-Verse trilogy is wrapped, perhaps then the live-action ventures will need to be booted up again.