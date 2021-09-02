Sony to host future of PlayStation 5 showcase next week

HQ

Sony has revealed that it will be hosting a long-awaited showcase next week, an event that is set to give us a glimpse into the future of the PlayStation 5. Simply called the PlayStation Showcase, the event will be around 40 minutes in length and will take place on Thursday, September 9, at 21:00 BST / 22:00 CEST.

As for what will be shown, Sony has stated that we can look forward to "updates from PlayStation Studios and some of the industry's most imaginative developers, for games releasing this holiday and beyond." It's also mentioned that there will be updates from some of the studios that are featured in the broadcast, following the conclusion of the main showcase.

Sony did also note that the next generation of PlayStation VR won't be showing up this time, so temper your expectations on that one, but did end with reminding fans that "there will still be plenty of great PS5 games from developers large and small."

You can catch the show when it does go live in a week over on PlayStation's Twitch or YouTube channel.