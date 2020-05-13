Cookies

Sony to host a Ghost of Tsushima livestream tomorrow

Those interested in Sucker Punch's upcoming game Ghost of Tsushima will presumably learn more about the game tomorrow.

Following the footsteps of The Last of Us: Part II, which got delayed by almost a month, Ghost of Tsushima was also pushed back and now will release on July 17. With less than two months to go, however, there's still a lot we don't know about this upcoming samurai adventure, but it won't stay that way for long.

That's because Sony has now announced that there will be a live stream tomorrow exclusively dedicated to Ghost of Tsushima, and it will last for 18 minutes. Hopefully, there will be a whole lot of gameplay and new stuff revealed from what is already a promising game. You'll be able to watch it here.

