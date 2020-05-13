Sony to host a Ghost of Tsushima livestream tomorrow

You watching Advertisements

Following the footsteps of The Last of Us: Part II, which got delayed by almost a month, Ghost of Tsushima was also pushed back and now will release on July 17. With less than two months to go, however, there's still a lot we don't know about this upcoming samurai adventure, but it won't stay that way for long.

That's because Sony has now announced that there will be a live stream tomorrow exclusively dedicated to Ghost of Tsushima, and it will last for 18 minutes. Hopefully, there will be a whole lot of gameplay and new stuff revealed from what is already a promising game. You'll be able to watch it here.