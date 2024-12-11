Sony to drop Spider-Man villain cinematic universe, but will continue to produce more Spider-Man films

HQ

With the exception of the Venom trilogy, the truth is that the box office for the Spider-Man franchise's spin-off films within Sony has been rather poor. The disasters of Morbius and Madame Web still sting, and the company seems to be doing damage control even before Kraven the Hunter, with the villain (who was one of the antagonists in Marvel's Spider-Man 2, precisely) played onscreen by Aaron Taylor-Johnson, is released in the next few days.

So much so, in fact, that now The Wrap reports that Sony has cancelled further exploration of this extended Spiderverse of villains on film. "The biggest problem with Sony's Spider-Man spinoffs seems to be a lack of quality control. The films just aren't good," said one insider. "Sometimes that lack of quality is met with a movie that no one asked for, as was the case with 'Madame Web,' and that's a no-win scenario. It may be time for Sony to start cultivating different IP to launch new franchises."

However, there's no need to worry when it comes to Spider-Man himself, as Sony is still committed to Spidey (who is preparing his fourth Marvel Studios movie) as well as his animated spin-off with Miles Morales, who will also be making the leap to live action very soon.

Does it bother you to know that we won't see more Spider-Man villains telling their solo stories in the cinema?