Sony to compensate PlayStation Plus members after the service was down for a day

After being down for just over 24 hours, Sony has announced that PlayStation Plus should now be working for everyone again. They haven't confirmed much beyond stating that an "operational issue" was the reason for the service outage. However, as a gesture of goodwill, they are giving all PS Plus subscribers an extra five days.

Sony has remained very tight-lipped about why the service went down in the first place, with the only official communication being: "We are aware some users might be currently experiencing issues with PSN." No explanation has been provided regarding the cause of the issue, even now that it has been resolved.

Everything should now be back to normal, and we certainly hope that Sony can prevent something similar from happening in the future.