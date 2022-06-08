Sony to announce God of War: Ragnarök's delay until 2023

HQ

Even though it seemed closer than expected based on classification boards and data bases (as close as in September), God of War: Ragnarök will finally hit PlayStation 5 and 4's physical and digital shelves in 2023. The delay, which Sony hasn't made official as of yet, has been confirmed by several European sources to Gamereactor.

With the company's recent State of Play presentation focused solely on third-party content and the first PS VR2 games, and with no PlayStation Showcase scheduled so far for the summer, both tomorrow's Summer Game Fest livestream or a potential own digital event later in the summer seem like the best occasion to make the news official. Recent insisting rumours dating The Last of Us Remake in September might also reserve a place for Joel and Ellie within upcoming showcases, but Ragnarök's delay would space them out in the calendar.

God of War: Ragnarök was the mic drop for the original PlayStation 5 Showcase in September 2020, with a teenage Atreus showing off his renewed rebelliousness a year after. Now it all indicates Eric Williams' bigger sequel won't be ready until some time next year, with the actual release window yet to be confirmed.

Were you expecting God of War: Ragnarök to be delayed? And when do you hope it will release?