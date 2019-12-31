Sony teases something for CES: "The future is coming"

Could we be about to get our first sight of Sony's next console, the PlayStation 5? That's certainly one way that you could interpret the short message shared recently over on Sony's official site that announces that the company will unveil "a unique vision of the future" at this year's CES.

"The future is coming," reads the tease. "At CES 2020 Sony is unveiling a unique vision of the future, bringing creativity and technology together like never before, to unleash new sensations and emotions."

Of course, there's a very good chance that this isn't a home console, and it's more likely that Sony is ready to unveil something entirely different (after all, the company makes other things too, such as smartphones and audio equipment), but until we find out otherwise, there's always a chance that they could have a surprise or two in store for us.

CES is an annual tech event that takes place in Las Vegas, during which the world's major electronics companies assemble to show off what they've been working on in their labs. As a matter of fact, we'll be heading to Nevada ourselves next week, with the show running January 7-10, so stay tuned for our ongoing coverage here on Gamereactor.