Sony teases new features for PlayStation Portal, including cloud streaming improvements

Sony is set to introduce more features to its PlayStation Portal in the near future, according to Hiromi Wakai, SIE's VP of Product Management. In a recent interview with Game File, Wakai confirmed that user feedback played a key role in shaping upcoming changes, including the ability to stream games directly from the cloud. Originally, the PS Portal was designed to operate as an accessory for the PS5, but a late 2024 update allowed it to function independently, offering users a new way to play their favorite titles without needing a PlayStation console.

While cloud streaming is currently still in beta and only supports a limited number of games from the PS Plus Premium catalog, Sony is committed to expanding its capabilities. The company is also keen on refining the user experience based on feedback, and more features are expected to be rolled out in the coming months. Even though official sales figures are yet to be released, it's estimated that the PS Portal sold around 650,000 units in the U.S. in its first year, signaling strong interest in the handheld device.

Could the addition of cloud gaming features make the PlayStation Portal a must-have for gamers, or will Sony's potential next-generation handheld steal the spotlight?