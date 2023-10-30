Gamereactor UK. Watch the latest video game trailers, and interviews from the biggest gaming conventions in the world. Gamereactor uses cookies to ensure that we give you the best browsing experience on our website. If you continue, we'll assume that you are happy with our cookies policy

Sony: Switch is not a competitor to PlayStation Portal

Even though they're both offers portable gaming, Sony thinks that is it "a different proposition".

PlayStation Portal was announced back in August, allowing you to stream games already installed on your PlayStation 5. As many people have missed a portable PlayStation unit ever since PS Vita was discontinued, this is the closest thing right now.

But despite being a portable unit intended for video games, Sony does not consider this a competitor to Switch. While speaking to BBC, the Sony Interactive Entertainment chief Eric Lempel explains his point of view:

"It's a different proposition and really just something unique for the PlayStation audience."

What do you think, is Lempel right or is this something that both can and should be compared t Switch?

This should not be compared to Switch according to Sony.


