Sony: Switch is not a competitor to PlayStation Portal

PlayStation Portal was announced back in August, allowing you to stream games already installed on your PlayStation 5. As many people have missed a portable PlayStation unit ever since PS Vita was discontinued, this is the closest thing right now.

But despite being a portable unit intended for video games, Sony does not consider this a competitor to Switch. While speaking to BBC, the Sony Interactive Entertainment chief Eric Lempel explains his point of view:

"It's a different proposition and really just something unique for the PlayStation audience."

What do you think, is Lempel right or is this something that both can and should be compared t Switch?