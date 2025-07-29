Sony sues Tencent, accuses Light of Motiram of being a shameless Horizon clone

HQ

The war drums are pounding inside Sony HQ, as the company has now taken Chinese gaming titan Tencent to court in California. The reason? Sony claims the upcoming Light of Motiram is a shameless copy of its own Horizon series, and when looking at screenshots of Tencent's game, it's hard not to see the resemblance.

Light of Motiram was unveiled last year and immediately sparked controversy, with many fans pointing out how closely it mirrored Horizon Zero Dawn. Now Sony has confirmed it's taking legal action, accusing Tencent of both copyright and trademark infringement.

One particularly interesting detail has also emerged: according to Sony, Tencent allegedly approached them last year with a proposal to collaborate on a new Horizon title. Sony declined. Shortly after, Tencent continued the project independently, resulting in Light of Motiram, which Sony now says borrows heavily from Horizon's gameplay, visual style, and core themes.

Sony is demanding financial compensation, though the exact figure remains undisclosed, and is also asking the court to ban Tencent from working on the title altogether.

What do you think, shameless clone or just heavy inspiration?