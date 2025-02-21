Sony sued for high prices on the PlayStation Store

HQ

A Dutch consumer group has filed a class action lawsuit against Sony over the prices of games in the PlayStation Store. The group claims that Sony is using its position of power unfairly, preventing users from buying digital PS4 and PS5 games anywhere besides the PlayStation Store.

First spotted by Tweakers and caught by Insider Gaming, the suit alleges that digital games cost on average 47% more than their physical equivalents, while Sony's distribution costs are lower. Therefore, the organisation, known as Massaschade & Consument, argues that Sony's "closed ecosystem" on the PS Store, combined with its dominant position on the console market, has led to "artificially high prices."

Dutch PlayStation users are able to join the suit, and the first court hearing is expected later this year. This case could set a precedent, as if the suit is successful, Sony may have to look at opening up its digital market to other providers, rather than allowing digital purchases only though its own store.