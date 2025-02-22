Sony sued by Dutch players

HQ

The Dutch consumer organization Massaschade & Consument has filed a class-action lawsuit against Sony, claiming that the company violates EU consumer law by forcing all digital purchases to go through the PlayStation Store. They argue that this practice has led to artificially high prices due to a lack of competition. This is not the first time Sony has faced such accusations, with similar allegations being raised in both the UK and Portugal.

Dutch gamers can register to participate in the class-action lawsuit. On the organization's website, it states:

"The gaming industry is now bigger than the film, TV, and music industries combined. Sony, as the manufacturer of the world's best-selling console, is one of the most powerful—if not the most powerful—players in this market. And with such power comes responsibility. In the EU, it is illegal for large companies to abuse their position to make more profit at the expense of consumers. Yet Sony does not fully comply with these rules.

When you buy a digital game or in-game content, Sony ensures that this can only be done via its own PlayStation Store. Sony keeps the market for itself in this way and can keep the prices artificially high. As a result, you pay more without getting anything extra in return. This is also called the 'Sony Tax'."

Do you think Sony's prices on the PlayStation Store are unreasonably high?