Sony stops producing PlayStation 4 to focus on PlayStation 5

You're watching Advertisements

You're watching Advertisements

A few weeks back, a bunch of retailers seemed to have sold out of PlayStation 4 consoles and the fact that few of them managed to restock as fast as usual got the rumour mill going. Our theories have now been confirmed.

The folks over at Sony have officially announced that they've ended production off all but one PlayStation 4 model and that's the standard PS4 with the 500GB hard drive. This means that those of you looking to buy a PlayStation 4 Pro, PlayStation 4 Slim or uniquely coloured PlayStation 4 consoles should do that while they're still on store shelves (or in storage somewhere because of Covid-19).

Why is Sony doing this already? Quite simple. Priorities have to be made to get more PlayStation 5 consoles out there, so this is kind of Sony's way of living up to the high demand and claims of having a fairly clean break between the generations. Hopefully this means that way more of you will be able get to a PS5 in the coming months.