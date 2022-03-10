Sony stops all PlayStation sales in Russia

HQ

Like so many other Western companies, Sony has now decided to also take a stance against Russia and is immediately stopping all sales of PlayStation in the country. This includes both hardware, software and the PlayStation store, as announced on Twitter in an official statement:

"Sony Interactive Entertainment (SIE) joins the global community in calling for peace in Ukraine. We have suspended all software and hardware shipments, the launch of Gran Turismo 7, and operations of the PlayStation Store in Russia. To support humanitarian aid, Sony Group Corporation announced a US$2 million donation to the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR) and the international NGO, Save the Children, to support the victims of this tragedy."

Sony joins a long list of companies that have chosen to cease operations in Russia, including Activision Blizzard, Microsoft, EA, CD Projekt Red, Netflix, Apple and many, many more. Russia's unprovoked war on Ukraine must end and it is good to see so many major companies clearly marking their presence and joining forces.