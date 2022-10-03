Sony steps up efforts to stop Microsoft from buying Activision Blizzard

HQ

Even though Microsoft themselves are "very confident" the Activision Blizzard deal will go through, nothing is expected to be finalized before next summer. Until that, it's pretty much just wishes, and Sony is currently stepping up their game to make sure the deal does not happen.

In a report from Dealreporter, we can now read that the PlayStation boss himself, Jim Ryan, personally flew to Brussels for a meeting in the European Union headquarters to speak up against Microsoft buying Activision Blizzard, which is the biggest video game industry acquisition of all time (by a huge margin at that) with a proposed price tag of $68.7 billion. For Sony, their main concern is Call of Duty, which has been closely connected to PlayStation for almost ten years after a marketing deal and has also given PlayStation gamers exclusive content each year.

The Xbox boss Phil Spencer has promised that Call of Duty will continue to be released for PlayStation formats for "several more years" after Sony's existing marketing agreement with Activision Blizzard has ended. Sony on the other hand says that Microsoft only has guaranteed this for three more years, which means this could be the last generation for mainline Call of Duty games for PlayStation.

A deadline for the European Union's decision regarding Microsoft acquiring Activision Blizzard is expected on November 8, unless they decide they need more investigation.

Thanks VGC