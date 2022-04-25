Sony specifies PlayStation Plus rollout plan

HQ

When Sony initially unveiled their plan to revamp and combine their PlayStation Now and PlayStation Plus services, the target release was "June", with no detailed specification. However now we seem to know exactly when certain territories will gain access to the service.

In an update over on the PlayStation Blog Sony now confirms a gradual rollout of the new PlayStation Plus, starting in the end of May in certain Asian markets, which curiously enough excludes the company's home base of Japan.

Specifically, the rollout plan reads as follows:

Asia markets (excluding Japan) - targeting May 23, 2022

Japan - targeting June 1, 2022

Americas - targeting June 13, 2022

Europe - targeting June 22, 2022

As you can see, Europe is set to end the rollout on June 22nd, but these are all targets, and could shift as we get closer to launch. Sony has yet to specify how the catalogue of games, which is the main selling point of the service, is going to look.