Sony: Some PSVR games will run "faster and smoother" on PS5

As we previously have reported, PlayStation 5 won't be backward compatible with PlayStation 1-3, although 99% of the PlayStation 4 games will work and also benefit from faster loading. Some games will even get more enhancements than that, and it seems like this will include PS VR titles.

If you head over to the official page for PlayStation 5, you can now read that the console will let you "Enjoy faster and smoother frame rates in select PS4 and PS VR games."

Exactly how many games will benefit from this remains to be seen. Hopefully, ahead of the release on November 19 in Europe (November 12 in Japan and the US), we will know more.