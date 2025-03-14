Sony smash hit Helldivers II to get a board game

HQ

The fight for Super Earth is jumping to a new frontier as Helldivers II is getting a board game. The game looks to bring the hectic action of Arrowhead's co-op sci-fi shooter from the digital space to a physical one, complete with cool miniatures, new mechanics, and more.

The board game comes from the trusted hands over at Steamforged Games, the people behind the Dark Souls, Elden Ring, Horizon Zero Dawn board games and more video game tie-ins. The project is set to be crowdfunded via GameFound, with the campaign going live on the 8th of April.

Details on how the game plays remain fairly light, but we know it'll emulate the Helldivers II experience with cooperative play, plenty of enemies to fight, an impossible mission ahead and of course lots of Strategems to complete it with. "Players can expect heroic last stands, spectacular mishaps, and the kind of cinematic action that turns every gaming session into a glorious war story!" reads the game's description.

The game is suited for 1-4 players, and will involve tactical decision-making, evolving threats and friendly fire. So... just like Helldivers II, then.

