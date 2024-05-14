Sony slightly missed it's revised sales target and has now sold 59.2 million PlayStation 5

HQ

In the early hours of Tuesday morning, Sony released its latest financial report for the period January - March as well as the fiscal year 2023, where they had a lot of information to share about the PlayStation 5.

As we told you in February, Sony had hoped to sell 25 million consoles during the fiscal year (April 2023 to March 2024), but after sales slowed down, they lowered their expectations by four million to 21 million units. They didn't manage to reach this target either, but they came pretty close and a total of 20.8 million PlayStation 5s were sold during the period. Sony also writes that in the last quarter, 29% fewer consoles were sold than in the same quarter in 2023.

Now they write that they expect the PlayStation 5 to continue to decline in sales during the current fiscal year (ending in March 2025), landing on a total of 18 million units. This may sound strange given that they are expected to release a PlayStation 5 Pro this year or early next, but they have previously flagged that no major games in their most popular series will be launched this year, which of course has an impact.

While it's unfortunate to see sales underperform for Sony, it continues to sell steadily and is historically the third fastest selling PlayStation console (after PlayStation 2 and 4) and now stands at a total of 59.2 million units sold, which is estimated to be more than double the Xbox Series S/X.

What do you think Sony needs to do to ensure that this generation does not lead to a loss of market share for Sony?