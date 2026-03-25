Sony shuts down Oscar, Emmy award-winning VFX studio Pixomondo

HQ

Sony is planning to wind down Pixomondo, a VFX studio it first acquired back in 2022. The studio, which has worked on titles like Hugo, Game of Thrones, The Boys, The Penguin, House of the Dragon, and more, has been operating since 2001.

According to a report by AWN, it was first expected that this shuttering could result in close to 500 people being without jobs. However, further information coming in through an update with sources close to Pixomondo and within Sony state that it instead looks more like a few hundred layoffs will take place. A lot of Pixomondo's employees are hired artists brought in specifically for a contract or client.

It's also noted that a lot of the people working at Pixomondo could end up being transferred to work at Sony Group, remaining in the wider company's bubble. This effort is expected to take several months, as Sony consolidates its VFX efforts at Imageworks.

Staff at Pixomondo have apparently been informed of the plan, with Pixomondo's virtual production division being wound down, and the research and development functions joining the Sony Group R&D divisions.