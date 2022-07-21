Sony shuts down its 1-to-1 PlayStation Support via Twitter

HQ

If you have an issue of any kind that's PlayStation related, a convenient way to get an answer is @AskPlayStation on Twitter. Unfortunately, this service is about to shut down and will be gone in a couple of weeks.

Instead, Sony says you should use the self-help or the PlayStation Support in the future. No explanation as to why this service has been shut down, but this means the almost two million followers will have to get accustomed to get help via other channels in the future.

Judging by the responses to the post, this isn't a very popular decision amongst the fans, with many people claiming it's already hard to get help from Sony and that moves like this only make it even harder.