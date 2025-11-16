Sony shuts down Concord... again

HQ

Sony seems hell-bent on wiping out every trace of Concord from the face of the earth. And honestly, who can blame them when the game became one of the biggest belly flops in Playstation's history - 400 million dollars straight down the drain. The team behind the game was quickly dissolved afterward, and Sony is now doing everything it can to make Concord vanish from collective memory.

So when the game was unexpectedly brought back to life through the hard work of a group of dedicated fans who made it playable on PC, it didn't take long before Sony came knocking. Clips from the closed beta were hit with DMCA takedowns, and in the official Discord channel for Concord Delta the following statement has now been issued:

"Due to worrying legal action we've decided to pause invites for the time being."

In other words. The small team is fully aware that Sony has them in its sights, and as a result both the project and the servers are currently on hold. Which also means that Sony has, for the second time, managed to kill off Concord.