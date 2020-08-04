Sony shipped 112.3 million PS4s worldwide since launch

You're watching Advertisements

We've just got a new update on the number of PS4 units shipped since launch, with Sony sharing the news that 112.3 million units have shipped worldwide as of June 30, 2020. We're still a long way off the numbers totalled by PlayStation 2 - which still remains the best-selling console of all time - but it's impressive nonetheless.

In particular, we discovered that in the last quarter, 1.9 million consoles were shipped, a substantial reduction compared to the 3.2 million units shipped in the same quarter of the previous fiscal year. In terms of sales, the Game & Network Services division raised $23.5 billion with $2.26 million in operating profit for the fiscal year ending March 31.

The number of PS Plus subscriptions is also huge and now totals 44.9 million. Finally, 91 million PS4 games were sold in the fourth quarter of the fiscal year, up 41.2 million from 49.8 million sold in 2019 - and of these, 18.5 million are first-party games.

Thanks, Gematsu.