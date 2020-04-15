Cookies

Sony sets up a $10 million fund to support indie partner studios

Sony is supporting indie studios financially via creative funding amidst the coronavirus pandemic, criteria for eligibility will be shared soon.

Beyond the launch of the "Play at Home" initiative, with which players can download Journey and Uncharted: The Nathan Drake Collection for free until May 6, Jim Ryan - President and CEO of Sony Interactive Entertainment - has also announced another important program involving indie developers.

As reported on the official PlayStation Blog, Sony has in fact created a creative fund of 10 million dollars to support the many independent partner studios amidst the coronavirus pandemic, which has caused many difficulties and economic constraints. At the moment, the company has not provided many details but promises that "further information on the fund, including the criteria for participation, will be available soon".

What do you think of this initiative in support of indie developers?

