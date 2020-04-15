Sony sets up a $10 million fund to support indie partner studios

Beyond the launch of the "Play at Home" initiative, with which players can download Journey and Uncharted: The Nathan Drake Collection for free until May 6, Jim Ryan - President and CEO of Sony Interactive Entertainment - has also announced another important program involving indie developers.

As reported on the official PlayStation Blog, Sony has in fact created a creative fund of 10 million dollars to support the many independent partner studios amidst the coronavirus pandemic, which has caused many difficulties and economic constraints. At the moment, the company has not provided many details but promises that "further information on the fund, including the criteria for participation, will be available soon".

What do you think of this initiative in support of indie developers?