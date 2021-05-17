Sony seems to have plenty of PlayStation games planned for Steam

You're watching Advertisements

Representatives for the PlayStation team have on several occasions said that they are planning to release more games for PC, including the chief Jim Ryan who revealed to GQ that it would be "a whole slate".

PlayStation Studios recently got its own Steam page with information that reveals what they currently have to sell like Predator: Hunting Grounds, Horizon: Zero Dawn - Complete Edition, Helldivers and DLC. In total, there are 41 listings, although only 24 of them are currently visible.

It remains to be seen which games that will eventually be launched for PC as well from Sony, and if there will be any simultaneous PC/PlayStation releases.

