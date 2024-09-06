Sony seems to have outed PlayStation 5 Pro before the official announcement

HQ

Whether it's a mistake or a tricky Easter egg, we don't know, but on Thursday night Sony posted a blog post they call "Celebrating 30 years of PlayStation" complete with the logo for the occasion, which you can see below.

But it didn't take many seconds for the eagle-eyed users at Threads to notice an interesting detail. Behind the blue part of the PlayStation logo is a PlayStation 5 silhouette that doesn't fit any existing console - instead, it looks exactly like the leaked sketch of the PlayStation 5 Pro.

This means that the console is now essentially confirmed by Sony themselves, and hopefully we'll learn more about it very soon.