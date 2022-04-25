Cookies

Sony seems to be expanding their PC efforts

A new job listing suggests so.

You only need to go a few years back for an era where Sony games on PC was an unthinkable idea, and were only available PlayStation. But just as Microsoft already has done, Sony seems to move more and more towards a two-format future where their games can also be enjoyed on PC.

Now we've seen a sign of them preparing to expand their PC efforts further from a new job listing for a "Senior Director, PC Planning and Strategy". The person getting this job will have the responsibilities to "lead PC growth and commercial strategy" and also "growing PC MAU for PC content".

Other tasks for this role is "develop and implement global PC store strategy and process" and "GSBO PC growth, strategy, and sales execution though global PC store fronts (Epic, Steam)". Basically, there are plenty of signs pointing towards Sony increasing it's PC strategy, something that also makes sense considering their increasing live service-efforts, a type of games that usually requires a really big community of players to be financially viable.

Thanks VGC



