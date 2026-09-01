Sony says their current focus is to get existing PS5 owners to spend more

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Even though we all know that console manufacturers don't build hardware and games just out of the goodness of their hearts, they usually want to cultivate an image of putting gamers first and appear to be developing new products with a passion for the industry. Sony, which previously used the slogan "for the players," has, however, drawn a lot of criticism recently following a series of unpopular decisions that definitely haven't been for the players.

Now, Sony CEO Hiroki Totoki has drawn the community's ire once again after stating in no uncertain terms in a Wall Street Journal interview that the current goal isn't to sell more consoles, but to make more money from existing PlayStation 5 owners (thanks, Genki):

"It is lucky, we are in the latter half of a PS console, that means we do not need to aggressively sell the console today. Rather than that, we are currently focusing on recurring revenue, from the current user base.

Already, PS Plus has 125 million MAU (Monthly Active Users) today, and how to monetize from the users is quite important for us."

In short, the focus is now on increased monetization (revenue generation), which means we can expect price hikes and new creative ways to get people to pay more for services and accessories. We also know that Sony is experimenting with so-called dynamic pricing, which takes into account where you live, your purchase history, your income, demand, and even factors like the time of day. As a result, you'll be charged a price that may be higher or lower than what the same store offers your friend.

Does this sound like the right strategy on Sony's part?