Sony San Diego hires The Last of Us environment artist

A few years ago, Sony set up a new first-party studio in San Diego in partnership with Visual Arts Service Group. We don't know what the studio is developing, and Sony hasn't been that vocal about the studio either.

Now a LinkedIn profile has revealed, that Naughty Dog's Zak Oliver has left the studio, and joined the San Diego studio as a Lead Environment Artist. While at Naughty Dog, Oliver worked as an environment artist in games like The Last of Us, The Last of Us: Part II, Uncharted 4: A Thief's End and Uncharted: The Lost Legacy.

Rumours suggest that the San Diego studio would have a new Uncharted game in development, but these are just rumours, at least for now.

It is clear, that behind the scenes both Sony and Microsoft are preparing for the next console generation, and neither party has revealed all their cards. These upcoming few years will be an interesting time period in the world of video games.

