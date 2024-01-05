Gamereactor UK. Watch the latest video game trailers, and interviews from the biggest gaming conventions in the world. Gamereactor uses cookies to ensure that we give you the best browsing experience on our website. If you continue, we'll assume that you are happy with our cookies policy

Sony rumoured to be working on Doctor Octopus and Mysterio films

Unfortunately, it doesn't seem like Alfred Molina and Jake Gyllenhaal will be coming back.

Over the past few years, Sony has been working diligently to build up its own universe of Spider-Man characters, with villains such as Venom, Morbius, Carnage and soon Kraven the Hunter. Even characters like Madame Web are about to get their own film. Now a new rumour has surfaced that Doctor Octopus and Mysterio are also getting their own respective films, played by different actors than before. Alfred Molina and Jake Gyllenhaal will not be reprising their roles.

According to the rumour, Sony wants to hire Hugh Dancy in the role of Otto Octavius / Doctor Octopus. However, the rumour does not say anything about who will play Quentin Beck / Mysterio. Given that Sony hasn't done very well with its previous films in the universe, we remain sceptical about whether this is a good idea. Whether the rumour is true or not, however, we'll have to wait and see. Until then, we'll take it all with a pinch of salt.

