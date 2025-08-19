Sony rumored to host State of Play next month

HQ

As many already know, Sony won't be attending Gamescom this year either. But that doesn't mean the company has nothing lined up. According to reliable insider Jeff Grubb, the tech giant is instead preparing a State of Play in September, where it's highly likely we'll get a glimpse of what Sony has planned for 2026. This would mark the fifth State of Play of the year, with the most recent one taking place in July and focusing on Ghost of Yotei.

Grubb suggests the event is expected to happen in late September, with a possible announcement around the 23rd-24th and the showcase itself going live on the 25th. He also added that there's a chance it could turn out to be a full-blown PlayStation Showcase instead—something we haven't seen since 2023.

"They're planning a State of Play, or maybe a Showcase, but probably a State of Play, for the end of September, or before the end of September. So we're going to get updates from Sony pretty soon,"