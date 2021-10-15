English
Resident Evil 7: Biohazard

Sony reveals the top five most played PSVR games

Three free PSVR games are also coming to PS Plus next month.

HQ

Sony has recently revealed the top five most played PSVR games in celebration of the platform's fifth anniversary. It has also been revealed that PS Plus subscribers will be getting three free PSVR titles in November, but it's not clear what games these will be.

Of the more than 500 titles released for the platform Rec Room, Beat Saber, PlayStation VR Worlds, The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim VR, and Resident Evil 7 biohazard have been revealed to be the most popular on a global scale. Sony hasn't revealed the exact sales figures for these, however, so we can't see exactly how well they performed.

Sony also provided a more detailed breakdown of the most popular PSVR titles in different regions. You can take a look at these below:


  • Europe: Rec Room, PlayStation VR Worlds, Beat Saber, The Elder Scrolls: Skyrim VR, Resident Evil 7 biohazard

  • North America: Rec Room, Beat Saber, The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim VR, Job Simulator, Firewall: Zero Hour

  • Japan: Resident Evil 7 biohazard, The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim VR, PlayStation VR Worlds, Beat Saber, Gran Turismo Sport

Resident Evil 7: Biohazard

Resident Evil 7: BiohazardScore

Resident Evil 7: Biohazard
REVIEW. Written by Sam Bishop

"The shift to the first-person perspective really adds to the immersion, drawing you deeper into the horror."



