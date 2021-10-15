Sony reveals the top five most played PSVR games

HQ

Sony has recently revealed the top five most played PSVR games in celebration of the platform's fifth anniversary. It has also been revealed that PS Plus subscribers will be getting three free PSVR titles in November, but it's not clear what games these will be.

Of the more than 500 titles released for the platform Rec Room, Beat Saber, PlayStation VR Worlds, The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim VR, and Resident Evil 7 biohazard have been revealed to be the most popular on a global scale. Sony hasn't revealed the exact sales figures for these, however, so we can't see exactly how well they performed.

Sony also provided a more detailed breakdown of the most popular PSVR titles in different regions. You can take a look at these below: