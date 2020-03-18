Sony reveals the specs of the PlayStation 5

After a long while of radio silence regarding Sony's next console, the tech giant has finally revealed some information regarding the PlayStation 5. The much-anticipated next-gen unit is seemingly focusing quite a bit on the speed of the system, according to Sony's Mark Cerny during his lengthy talk on the PlayStation 5-centred live stream. Even though the stream focused heavily on sharing information important to developers and investors, us consumers got some lovely news as well.

Specifically, Sony offered the official specs for the PlayStation, which you can see below, and shared that backwards compatibility will be a feature with the PlayStation 5, as will ray tracing, which is sure to excite many PlayStation gamers.

Cerny also stated that close to 100 PlayStation 4 games will be playable at the PlayStation 5 launch and that Sony's expecting "almost all of them to be playable on the PlayStation 5" down the line.

Here are the specs:

CPU - 8x Zen 2 Cores at 3.5GHz (variable frequency)

GPU - 10.28 TFLOPs, 36 CUs at 2.23GHz (variable frequency)

GPU Architecture - Custom RDNA 2

Memory/Interface - 16GB GDDR6/256-bit

Memory Bandwidth - 448GB/s

Internal Storage Custom 825GB SSD

I/O Throughput - 5.5GB/s (Raw), Typical 8-9GB/s (Compressed)

Expandable Storage - NVMe SSD Slot

External Storage - USB HDD Support

Optical Drive - 4K UHD Blu-ray Drive up to 100GB/disc

Video Out - Support of 4K 120Hz TVs, 8K TVs, VRR (specified by HDMI ver.2.1)

Audio - "Tempest" 3D AudioTech