Sony reveals the PlayStation 5's controller, the DualSense

Sony has just unveiled the wireless controller for its next console, the PlayStation 5, and it's called the DualSense. We're told that the new device will work in parallel with the PS5's Tempest 3D AudioTech, and the platform holder detailed some of the changes in a lengthy blogpost.

The new controller will once again be rechargeable, and it looks like it'll be USB-C. It will also feature haptic feedback and adaptive triggers (L2/R2), something the post by Hideaki Nishino detailed more closely:

Our design team worked closely with our hardware engineers to place the triggers and actuators. The designers were then able to draw the lines of how the exterior of the controller would look and feel, with a challenge of making the controller feel smaller than it really looks. In the end, we changed the angle of the hand triggers and also made some subtle updates to the grip.

They've dropped the "Share" button from the DS4, and now they're calling it "Create", although you'll still be able to share stuff by pressing it. Meet the new boss, same as the old boss.

Perhaps the most controversial addition is the controller's new built-in microphone array, however, the DualSense's physical shape, the new two-tone design, and the repositioned lightbars (which now sits either side of the touchpad) are the more noticeable changes.

In all, we went through several concepts and hundreds of mockups over the last few years before we settled on this final design. DualSense has been tested by a wide range of gamers with a variety of hand sizes, in order for us to achieve the comfort level we wanted, with great ergonomics.

Sony Interactive Entertainment president and CEO Jim Ryan wrapped things up by promising more information about the PlayStation 5, including its design, in the coming months.

"DualSense marks a radical departure from our previous controller offerings and captures just how strongly we feel about making a generational leap with PS5," he wrote. "The new controller, along with the many innovative features in PS5, will be transformative for games - continuing our mission at PlayStation to push the boundaries of play, now and in the future."

What do you think of the DualSense?