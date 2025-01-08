Sony reveals smell-enhanced gaming tech

HQ

Imagine stepping into a world like The Last of Us, not just interacting through visuals and sounds but also experiencing the smells of the environment. At CES 2025, Sony introduced this game-changing concept that pushes the boundaries of virtual entertainment. From the musty scent of fungus to the aroma of cooked meals, this new technology aims to fully engage players' senses. The system uses ultra-high-definition screens to wrap players in an immersive cube environment, no VR headsets needed. While still years away from being publicly available, the technology promises to reshape how we experience video games.

Would you be curious to know what a infected smells like, or would you rather pass?