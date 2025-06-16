Sony reports first decline in PlayStation's workforce

HQ

Year after year, the trend has been the same, Sony's PlayStation division Game & Network Services has grown in line with the market and the fact that games and services have become more complex. Now, however, Game File notices something interesting, namely that for the first time since the measurements began to be published (in 2020), and thus probably ever, the number has decreased.

Last March, PlayStation consisted of 12,700 people, but this year the number has dropped to 12,100. In the article we can read:

"The diminished headcount comes amid two years of very visible layoffs at one of the game industry's most successful companies."

In February last year, Sony announced that it would lay off a total of 900 people and closed its London Studio. There have also been other smaller layoffs since then, which together account for the reduction.