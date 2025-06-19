Sony reported to be interested in buying Warner Bros Streaming and Studios

HQ

Could troubled Warner be rescued by Sony? Rumours claim that the Japanese media and technology giant is interested in buying the company, or rather the recently announced WBD Streaming and Studios together with HBO and associated game studios.

Which could, in theory, mean that brands such as Batman, Harry Potter, Game of Thrones could end up under Sony's umbrella. It would also be an extension of their ongoing venture into the film and TV industry where we've seen several prominent PlayStation IPs transformed into media for streaming and TV - other than games.

The source says that:

"Less than a week after Warner Bros. Discovery announced it was splitting into two separate companies, Sony is considering a purchase of WBD's streaming and other assets. Sources have told SEScoops that Sony is considering a purchase of the newly announced WBD Streaming and Studios company, which is expected to complete its separation from WBD Global Networks by mid-2026. Sony is interested in acquiring WBD's HBO MAX streaming service, IPs and its gaming assets."

Of course, everything must be taken with a grain of salt. Especially as a merger this big would have attracted reactions from various competition authorities, not least given all the fuss that was made about the merger between Microsoft and Activision Blizzard. Sony also has several costly failures behind it, specifically their live service ventures. But who knows, maybe this is the power move that Sony and PlayStation really need right now. What do you think?