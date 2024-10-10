Sony removes the original Until Dawn from the PlayStation Store

HQ

The other day Sony released Until Dawn Remake, which as the name suggests is a remake of 2015's Until Dawn. But according to SteamDB, very few people have played it on PC, while TrueTrophies states their data shows that the title had a worse start on PlayStation 5 than the ultra-flop Concord.

Now it seems that Sony is doing its part to boost the remakes sales figures. But not by making the game more attractive with content or lower the price - but by stopping selling the cheaper PlayStation 4 original from 2015. The store page is still there, but it now says "Not available for purchase".

In this way, Sony hopes that people will buy the more expensive remake instead - while PlayStation 4 owners can no longer buy it at all. A possibly questionable application of Sony's PlayStation 4 slogan "4 the Players", or what do you think?