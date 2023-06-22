Sony removes Spider-Man spin-off El Muerto from release schedule

HQ

The Spider-Man spin-off movie El Muerto has been removed from Sony's release schedule, following the writer's strike delaying production.

El Muerto was set to release on the 12th of January, 2024, which isn't that far away, but according to The Hollywood Reporter, the script needed re-writes by mid-spring, which couldn't happen due to the aforementioned strike.

This appears almost a good sign, as if the script needed rewriting less than a year out from release, that's not the best indicator the film is going to be great. El Muerto follows an anti-hero type of character, who is the son of a luchador. It would follow Bad Bunny as the lead.