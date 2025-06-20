Sony releases free educational app Climate Station for PlayStation 5 and PSVR2

Sony Interactive Entertainment and the UN's Playing for the Planet Alliance have teamed up on Climate Station, a free app for PlayStation 5 and PSVR2 that aims to inform about climate change in a new and more exciting way.

"Whether you're a curious explorer, a data detective, or just looking for something totally unique to dive into, this free app available today on PlayStation 5 and PlayStation VR2 is your gateway to understanding the forces shaping our world."

- Dan Bardino, PlayStation Studios senior director of strategic development and operations

The app has more than 90 minutes of interactive content and takes you through topics such as rising sea levels, changing temperatures and a bleak climatic future - all based on data from Berkeley Earth, NASA, National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA), Norwegian Polar Institute and the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC).

The app was created in collaboration with The Department of Meteorology at Reading University, Berkeley Earth and the UN's Playing for the Planet Alliance, where the latter is working with the gaming industry and others to spread their messages about climate change.

Climate Station is free and available now on PlayStation Store.