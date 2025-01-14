Sony releases first look at the Until Dawn movie adaptation

HQ

Until Dawn, the Supermassive Games title exclusive to PlayStation 4, will be the next one to become a movie from Sony Pictures and PlayStation Productions. This film adaptation will not retell the story of the game (recently rereleased as a remake on PS5 and PC), but instead will focus on brand new characters.

Before the trailer, Sony has decided to release a "first look", presented by the director, David F. Sandberg, screenwriter Gary Dauberman and actor Peter Stormare, where they tell the peculiarity of this film adaptation.

In the games (which are more like interactive movies) players can make choices that will alter the fate of the characters. In this movie, something similar will happen: a clock will reset, and the characters will go back in time, allowing them to take different choices, just like the game. "People make different choices and die in different ways. The movie has this mechanic where things start over and they get to try again", says Sandberg.

Are you interested in the Until Dawn movie? It premieres on April 25, 2025, and the trailer will release soon.