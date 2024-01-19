Sony refunds users who bought the wrong version of The Last of Us: Part II Remastered

HQ

The Last of Us: Part II Remastered launches today, and many players who can't wait to suffer alongside Abby and Ellie once more are already downloading the game as we speak, or write, I suppose.

In any case, a lot of people are going to want to return to The Last of Us: Part II, and the best part about it all is that if you've already got the game you can get the extra content for £10. However, some players have unknowingly bought the £45 full version, which Sony has spotted.

If you're one of those unlucky players, don't worry, as it appears Sony is refunding the cost of the game so that you can save yourself £35 by buying the £10 upgrade. This is a rare move from a gaming company, as the only goal here seems to be saving you money to create some good will. The remasters of The Last of Us games are quite controversial, but always prove to be popular even with the backlash, so it's nice to see Sony focus on giving you your money back if you accidentally spent too much.