Sony raises the price of all PS Plus tiers from September onwards

Sony has just unveiled the new titles joining the PlayStation Plus Essential catalogue this September, where we find great titles such as Saints Row, Black Desert - Traveler Edition or Generation Zero, but in the same blog post the company had a much less welcome surprise for us.

PS Plus annual subscription (12 months) is going up in price for all subscription tiers (Essential, Extra and Premium). The measure will be effective from 6 September, and will also affect all current subscribers who renew their plan from 6 November or change their subscription level. The move is being made to "continue to bring high-quality games and value-added benefits to your PlayStation Plus subscription service".

Here are the pricing details for this PS Plus price increase:



PlayStation Plus Essential 12-Month Subscription: 79.99 USD | 71.99 Euro | 59.99 GBP | 6,800 Yen



PlayStation Plus Extra 12-Month Subscription: 134.99 USD | 125.99 Euro | 99.99 GBP | 11,700 Yen



PlayStation Plus Premium 12-Month Subscription: 159.99 USD | 151.99 Euro | 119.99 GBP | 13,900 Yen



