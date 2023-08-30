Gamereactor UK. Watch the latest video game trailers, and interviews from the biggest gaming conventions in the world. Gamereactor uses cookies to ensure that we give you the best browsing experience on our website. If you continue, we'll assume that you are happy with our cookies policy

English
Follow us
Gamereactor
news

Sony raises the price of all PS Plus tiers from September onwards

According to PlayStation owners, the move will allow them to offer high quality games and better benefits for users.

Subscribe to our newsletter here!

* Required field
HQ

Sony has just unveiled the new titles joining the PlayStation Plus Essential catalogue this September, where we find great titles such as Saints Row, Black Desert - Traveler Edition or Generation Zero, but in the same blog post the company had a much less welcome surprise for us.

PS Plus annual subscription (12 months) is going up in price for all subscription tiers (Essential, Extra and Premium). The measure will be effective from 6 September, and will also affect all current subscribers who renew their plan from 6 November or change their subscription level. The move is being made to "continue to bring high-quality games and value-added benefits to your PlayStation Plus subscription service".

Here are the pricing details for this PS Plus price increase:


  • PlayStation Plus Essential 12-Month Subscription: 79.99 USD | 71.99 Euro | 59.99 GBP | 6,800 Yen

  • PlayStation Plus Extra 12-Month Subscription: 134.99 USD | 125.99 Euro | 99.99 GBP | 11,700 Yen

  • PlayStation Plus Premium 12-Month Subscription: 159.99 USD | 151.99 Euro | 119.99 GBP | 13,900 Yen

What do you think of this new PlayStation price increase, and do you think it is justified?

Sony raises the price of all PS Plus tiers from September onwards


Loading next content