Sony raises Steam prices for games in certain regions

HQ

The always sharp-eyed users on ResetEra has noticed that Sony has raised the prices on some of their games released for Steam.

Canada is one of the regions where this has happened and the prices have been raised from $69.99 to $79.99, and some countries (one of them being Argentina, which is probably related to their absolutely massive inflation) has gotten an even bigger increase. So far, Sony has not commented why they have done this, so we don't know if more countries will be added or if PlayStation will be affected as well.

Sony was also the first console maker this generation to increase prices of their games (beginning of the generation) and hardware (last year). This has eventually been followed by Microsoft and to some extent also Nintendo with The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom.

Hopefully this price increase is an isolated thing as many people currently are already struggling with the economy.